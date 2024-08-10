Qatar's Mutaz Wins Bronze Of Paris Olympic Men's High Jump
PARIS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Mutaz Essa Bashim secured the first medal for Qatar at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday, ranking third in men's high jump.
He cleared at 2.34m, winning the bronze medal.
This is Bashim's fourth consecutive Olympic medal dating back to London 2012, which made him the most decorated high jumper in Olympic history.
The top two finishers - Hamish Kerr, of New Zealand, and the American Shelby McEwen - had cleared 2.36m in the final, but were tied on number of misses leading up to that height; they would head into jump-off. (end)
