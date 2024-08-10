Fight For Taiwan’S Right: UN For Taiwan #UNGA79

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada, (TECO Canada ) – On Sunday, August 18, 10:00 am – Noon, members from the Taiwanese community will gather in Earl Bales Park to promote the importance of Taiwan joining the UN General Assembly, #UNGA79 .

The event is hosted by OCAC Commissioner Peter Huang, Maggie Lin, and Bill Giang with Global Federation of Chinese Business Women-Toronto Chapter.

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to commence at UN headquarters in New York on September 10, 2024.

The theme for this year's #UNGA79 is “Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone everywhere.”

Over the past year, the world has faced many challenges. Authoritarian expansionism has caused severe humanitarian and economic crises for nations across the globe and threatened the rules-based international order.

For years, Taiwan has been an international force for good and a responsible member of the global community, willing to work with nations worldwide to contribute its capabilities and experience to achieve sustainable growth and post-pandemic recovery across the globe.

Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country. Neither Taiwan nor the People's Republic of China is subordinate to the other. Only the democratically elected government of Taiwan can represent the 23.5 million Taiwanese people in the international arena.

UNGA Resolution 2758 only addresses the issue of China's representation by the PRC in the United Nations. At no point does the text of the resolution mention Taiwan. It does not state that Taiwan is part of the PRC, nor does it ascribe to the PRC any right to represent Taiwan in the United Nations system. Thus, the resolution bears no relation to Taiwan.

China has distorted UNGA resolution 2758 to serve as the legal and practical basis of its ''one- China principle'' and falsely claims that the resolution has politically, legally, and procedurally resolved the issue of the representation of all China, including Taiwan, in the United Nations. This claim is entirely inconsistent with historical facts and has no legal basis.

Succumbing to pressure from China, the UN system prohibits the participation of Taiwanese people in violation of the purpose and principles outlined in the UN Charter.

Taiwan calls on the international community not to sit idly by as China carries out its malicious plot to distort UNGA Resolution 2758 and give equal status to its'' one-China principle .''

To safeguard Taiwan Strait security and the rules-based international order, the international community must solemnly refute China's false arguments and curb its ambition to unilaterally change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwanese Communities in the Greater Toronto Area

Walk with Taiwan to promote peace, democracy, and equality for all nations – together – we can make a difference and advocate for Taiwan's rightful place in the global community.

Location: Earl Bales Park (4169 Bathurst St., North York, ON M3H 3P7 Picnic Area 3)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024. Time: 10:00 am – Noon.

