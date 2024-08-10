Fair Weather Set To Prevail Until Monday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) - Saturday will see a slight drop in mercury and the weather will be moderate almost nationwide and blazing in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday will remain substantially similar to the day earlier with northwesterly to active winds.Temperatures are set to rise "slightly" on Monday, and the weather will be normal summer almost countrywide and sizzling in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.On Tuesday, the weather will remain approximately unchanged as the day earlier.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 19?, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a scorching 42? degrees during the day, sliding to 28? at night.