Kültepe Hosts 6Th International Meeting, Unveils New Archaeological Discoveries And Methodologies

75 scholars from 12 countries attended the 6th International Kultepe Meeting held in Kultepe, Kayseri, Türkiye, August 4, 2024

The 6th International Kültepe Meeting was held from August 2nd to 5th in Kültepe, attracting global experts and scholars.

- Prof. Fikri KulakoğluKULTEPE, TURKEY, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 6th International Kültepe Meeting, dedicated to exploring Kültepe-the ancient city of Kanesh-and its environment during the Bronze Age starting from around 5000 years ago, was held from August 2nd to 5th in Kültepe, attracting global experts and scholars. This biennial event, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Metropolitan Municipality, highlights the region's ongoing archaeological significance.Held at the newly established Kültepe Visitor Center, the meeting brought together leading scholars in archaeology, Assyriology, linguistics, history, geology, archaeometry, archaeometallurgy, archaeobotany, archaeozoology, art history, economics, physical anthropology, and other fields to exchange their latest findings and research. Coordinated by Prof. Fikri Kulakoğlu of Ankara University and Prof. Luca Peyronel of the University of Milan, the conference emphasized interdisciplinary approaches to understanding Kültepe's historical and cultural context.Local Excellence and Government Support:The meeting highlighted the pivotal role of Turkish academics from universities including Ankara University, Anadolu University, Çukurova University, Gaziantep University, Koç University, and Middle East Technical University. The support from local government and organizations underscores Turkey's commitment to preserving and exploring its rich cultural heritage. The ongoing efforts at Kültepe are a testament to the dedication of local authorities and scholars in unearthing and sharing the region's historical significance.International Collaboration:This year's meeting underscored the importance of international collaboration, with scholars from four continents, including the following countries: Turkey, Italy, Japan, Korea, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia offering new insights into early trade practices and economic history. The meeting featured participants from leading global universities. The conference, now in its 6th iteration, demonstrates a novel model for sustainable international collaboration between local experts, where the heritage sites are, and global scholars.Interdisciplinary Studies and Breakthroughs:The Kültepe International Meetings are becoming known for their interdisciplinary studies focusing on the ancient city of Kanesh, primarily during the Bronze Age. Notable breakthroughs include the integration of archaeological and historical data with scientific insights ranging from aDNA studies, climate studies, botany, geological surveys, and the philological analysis of new cuneiform tablets excavated at Kültepe.Novel Methodologies and Technologies:Researchers at Kültepe are developing advanced methods for the study of the ancient world-including the use of artificial intelligence (AI), new tools in topographical mapping, environmental data, tomography, and other innovative techniques to reconstruct aspects of the deep past. These cutting-edge approaches are enabling the discovery of artifacts and documents that have the potential to rewrite history, offering new insights into the economic, cultural, and social dynamics of early civilizations.Enhancing Kültepe's Global Profile:The newly established Kültepe Visitor Center and the forthcoming Kültepe Museum are set to transform the region into a major hub for archaeology and tourism. These facilities will offer visitors an immersive experience, showcasing the rich history and significant discoveries of the ancient city. Kültepe is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, the Memory of the World Register, and since 2014, it has been on the World Heritage Tentative List.Culinary Celebration:Award-winning Turkish chef and writer Ömür Akkor, famously known as "Ömür Chef," prepared a feast of locally sourced traditional Kayseri cuisine for the event. This culinary celebration honored the international gathering of experts and scholars advancing the knowledge of Kültepe, combining the rich flavors of the region with the excitement of new discoveries and research.About Kültepe:Kültepe, the site of the ancient city of Kanesh, is one of the most important archaeological sites in the world. It is located 20 km east of the capital of Cappadocia in central Turkey. It has yielded a wealth of artifacts, including the largest corpus of merchant correspondence from anywhere in the ancient world. These private and commercial archives are critical for understanding society, daily life as well as the origins of business, entrepreneurship, and early globalization.The Kültepe International Meetings gather interdisciplinary studies dedicated to this ancient city and its environment. Contributions from specialists worldwide help advance the understanding of ancient civilizations, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive and collaborative research in uncovering the roots of modern economic systems.For more information on the Kültepe Meeting and future archaeological endeavors, please contact the Kültepe Excavation Directorate at .

