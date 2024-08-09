(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Q2 2024, Vivara (VIVA3) experienced a notable surge in its stock price, reaching an intraday high not seen since mid-March.



This rise was driven by impressive quarterly results, demonstrating the company's resilience despite recent challenges.



Vivara is the largest jewelry chain in Latin America, with over 390 points of sale across Brazil.



Founded 61 years ago, the company operates under the Vivara and Life brands, with a vertically integrated business model that spans from design to retail.



The company reported a net of R$ 210.96 million ($38 million) for the second quarter, marking a substantial 91.8% increase year-over-year, surpassing analysts' expectations.



Vivara's adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth, rising by 23.9% to R$ 164 million ($30 million).







This improvement in EBITDA was accompanied by an increase in the EBITDA margin from 23.6% to 25%.



The company's net revenue grew by 17.2%, reaching R$ 656.3 million ($119 million). However, this revenue growth was accompanied by a 20.5% rise in total costs, leading to a slight decrease in the gross margin from 69.7% to 68.8%.



At 12:47 PM on the day of the announcement, Vivara's shares were trading up by 6.9% at R$ 26.35, making it the best performer on the Ibovespa index, which was up 0.88%.

Vivara's Impressive Q2: Revenue and Profit Soar

The stock hit an intraday peak of R$ 27.57, up 7.79%, its highest since March 18.



Earlier, the stock saw significant volatility after CEO Paulo Kruglensky's unexpected resignation and founder Nelson Kaufman's return as CEO.



This leadership switch worried investors about potential strategic and governance changes, sharply dropping the stock in March.



Despite these concerns, analysts from BTG Pactual remain optimistic about Vivara's fundamentals.



They see the stock as undervalued with improving company momentum. They predict steady revenue growth, strong margins, and higher returns.



Vivara declared R$ 87.6 million ($16 million) in dividends, or R$ 0.37 per share. This decision reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.















