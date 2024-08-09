GWTI’S Stock Converted From Trading On OTCQB To Pink Sheet Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, (OTC: GWTI), (“Greenway”), is an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) and gas-to-hydrogen (“GTH”) development company. GWTI's stock has always been traded on on the OTC Market's OTCQB, which provides orderly and efficient stock trading. Due to the fact that SEC filings for the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 were not timely filed, based on Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) rules, the stock could not continue to be traded on the OTCQB. Greenway has now filed the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the SEC and has filed the Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024. Greenway is now current in its filings with the SEC. Now, Greenway is working with a stock broker to file a Rule 15c2-11 Exemption Request Form with FINRA. After that form is accepted by FINRA, Greenway can resume trading on the OTCQB. In the interim, Greenway will continue to be traded on the pink sheet trading platform.



Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is researching and developing proprietary GTL and GTH systems in association with the University of Texas at Arlington. These relatively small systems can be scaled to meet the natural gas supply wherever it is available. The Company's patented technology has been integrated into its patented commercial G-Reformer® unit. This unit is the core of a system that can be used to make hydrogen (GTH) or, when combined with a Fischer-Tropsch unit, liquid fuels (GTL), including diesel fuel blend stock, with an associated variety of valuable long-chain hydrocarbon chemicals or methanol. In addition to a robust return on investment, the systems solve a critical problem by enabling conventional transportation of the liquid offtake or by creating hydrogen at the point of consumption. More specifically, GTL can convert stranded gas to a liquid that can be transported by conventional logistical methods, eliminating the need for a pipeline where none exists. For GTH, the hydrogen can be created at the point of use, removing the costly need to compress and transport centrally created hydrogen. Finally, the unit does this in either case with unequaled efficiency and no airborne carbon emissions.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the ongoing effects of the pandemic on delays and orders regarding Greenway's proprietary gas-to-liquids system, potential business developments and future interest in our clean fuel technologies.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, the continuation of the JV withThe University of Texas at Arlington, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

