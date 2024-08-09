Zero-Prepayment Storage RESTORE Will Cover Chai Wan And Hung Hom From September Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - "Zero-Prepayment Storage" RESTORE is coming to Chai Wan and Hung Hom this September, as part of its plan to provide innovative and carefree mini storage service to more locations in Hong Kong.





RESTORE currently operates close to 25 mini storage facilities across the territory, including Tuen Mun , Kwai Chung , Hung Hom , Sai Wan , North Point , Chai Wan , Wong Chuk Hang , Aberdeen , most with occupancies well over 90%. The company has also added more lockers in Sai Wan and Wong Chuk Hang just last month.



While demand for mini storage in Hong Kong continues to grow in recent years, concerns over prepayment risks, fire safety, facility and service quality control continue to weigh on the confidence of potential users. Combining a user-focused mindset, compliance-driven design and technology knowhow, RESTORE seeks to address these customer pain points with innovative solutions.



"Zero-Prepayment" Lowers Rental Risks



One of the distinguishing features of RESTORE is its "flexible payments for flexible service" approach. With its "Zero Prepayment" program, a commitment-free rental arrangement, the company is among one of the first local mini storage providers to introduce US-style payment flexibility to users in Hong Kong.



"Zero Prepayment" not only minimizes financial burden for storage users, it also avoids risks commonly associated with one-time prepayment schemes. Additionally, a commitment-free rental arrangement also allows customers to adjust their storage plans with convenience, enabling early move-outs or upgrade/downgrades as needed, without worrying about losses due to plan changes.



RESTORE also places great emphasis on pre- and after-sales service, with regular cleaning and maintenance regimes to ensure continuous customer enjoyment of high-quality storage service over their stay. Rare among its peers, RESTORE assigns dedicated personnel to see to the needs of each customer in a timely manner. Customer recognition for its service quality is readily felt from the multitude of positive reviews online.



Simplicity Through Tech and Design



RESTORE is dedicated to improving storage safety, facility management and service quality through tech innovations, including creative lighting solutions, smart temperature and humidity control systems. Each mini storage unit also features an independent smart electronic lock, enhancing the security of customers' belongings, improving convenience, and elevating the overall storage experience for users.



RESTORE also boasts an in-house architectural design team to ensure close compliance with latest fire safety building codes, while creating bright and comfortable interiors for customers with a penchant for minimalist living.



Chai Wan Mini Storage Address: Unit C, 11th Floor, Man Foong Industrial Building, 7 Heung Yip Road, Chai Wan



Hung Hom Mini Storage Address: Unit C, 10th Floor, Phase 1, Triumph Industrial Centre, 37-45 Man Yue Street, Hung Hom









Hashtag: #Zero-PrepaymentStorage #ChaiWanMiniStorage #HungHomMiniStorage

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN09082024003551001712ID1108536599