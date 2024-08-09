Barshim Overcomes Injury Scare To Soar Into High Jump Final

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Defending champion Mutaz Barshim survived an injury scare to qualify for the final of the high jump at the Paris on Wednesday. The Qatari legend, gunning for his fourth medal at the Olympics, seemingly suffered a left calf injury in a run-up to one of his efforts. But after a lengthy cleared the qualifying mark of 2.27 metres with ease at the Stade de France.

Later in a shared by the Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF), Barshim called the injury concerns as a 'minor problem' and declared himself fit for Saturday's final.

“I want to thank you all for your support and wishes. It was a minor problem and I am fit for Saturday's final,” Barshim said.

QAF President Mohamed Issa al-Fadala too said the injury was not serious, adding the 33-year-old will be ready for the final. Barshim, the three-time world champion, has had injury problems this season and though he looked comfortable enough clearing 2.15m, 2.20m and 2.24, he then pulled up holding his calf as he aborted his first attempt at 2.27.

The commentators on air speculated that the discomfort was due to cramping. Barshim then underwent extensive treatment and recovered to clear it at the second attempt, but looked in some pain on the mat.

His rival and close friend Gianmarco Tamberi – with whom he shared the gold famously in Tokyo three years ago – also advanced to the high jump final but it was anything but smooth as the Italian had three fails at 2.27 metres.

Three days ago, the Italian had posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed after being taken ill with what he thought might be a kidney stone. It delayed his travel plans to France, and, coming after a troublesome thigh injury, it was hardly the ideal build up after things had been looking good in June when he won the European title in Rome with a 2.37 jump that remains the highest anyone has managed this year.

Tamberi, sporting full length tights, opened with 2.20m but appeared unhappy with his narrow clearance. He made it over 2.24 but, stripped down to his shorts, failed three times at 2.27. That left him in sixth place but still comfortably among the 12 advancing.

“I can say good after the last few days, but I feel tired,” he said when asked about his morning's work.“In the approach I can't accelerate as I usually do. But in the past my qualification has never been good and then in the final something's changed, so that's the hope.”

Looking ahead to his bid to become the first man to retain the Olympic title, he added:“There is no expectation, there is a hope and a dream. I want it so much, I sacrificed my life for this goal, so I will just come on Saturday with all my strength. Nobody has done it before and there is a reason, it's not easy. I'm just waiting for Saturday and hope it's going to be better.”

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr – after two fails at 2.20 – American Shelby McEwan, South Korean Woo Sanghyeok and Ryoichi Akamatsu of Japan were the only other men to clear 2.27. World silver medallist JuVaughn Harrison of the US failed to progress after three failures at 2.24. Kerr – the world indoor champion – entered the event as one of the favourites, off the back of outstanding Diamond League form this season, and duly advanced to the final with a clearance of 2.27m.

But his progress did not come without some desperation, as he failed two tries at 2.20m, clearly struggling with his run-up, and needed a nervy final attempt to keep his hopes alive. After a second-time clearance at 2.24m, he soared over the next height to put his worries behind - or below - him.

“I've faced a few of those jumps in my life and not all of them have pulled off so I had to dig pretty deep for that one,” Kerr said.“I'm so grateful I had my coach and my team around me and the people that knew what I needed to do at that time, and they were the ones who gave me the belief that I could do it.”