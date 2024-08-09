Moehe Holds Meeting On Regulations For Private Study Abroad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In order to further enhance hitch-free study abroad by Qatari students, the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) held an informational meeting on the conditions, regulations, and lists of accredited universities for private study abroad or study funded by entities, semi-governmental bodies, or various institutions in the country.

The meeting highlighted the necessity of obtaining prior approval as a fundamental requirement for the equivalency of the student's degree upon Graduation.

During the meeting, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education at MoEHE Dr. Harib Al Jabri, Director of the University Degree Equivalency Department Jaber Al-Jaber, and Abdullah Al Kuwari from the Degree Equivalency Department spoke.

Representatives from various external entities attended the meeting, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, Qatar Airways, and Qatar Energy. Additionally, ministry staff and students applying for pre-approval to study were present.

Al Jabri emphasised the importance of students' participation in the meeting's goal of guiding them before starting their educational journey outside the State of Qatar.

He explained that this meeting is a crucial step in preparing Qatari students who will continue their studies abroad at their own expense, as they need to understand the essential conditions and regulations that ensure the equivalency of their university degrees upon Graduation.

Sumaya Al Emadi and Haneen Al Hammadi from the University Degrees Equivalency Department gave a detailed presentation on the department's services, such as pre-approval service before the start of studies, certificate equivalency after Graduation, certification attestation, and endorsements for non-Qataris.

They explained that the pre-approval service for study at the private expense of Qataris is mandatory and includes accredited universities fulfilling the required conditions. The application and response to this service are done electronically.

And about the conditions and criteria for prior approval to study abroad at private expense. One of these conditions is that changing the country of study, specialization, or university should be avoided without the approval of the University Degree Equivalency Department and the completion of studies and tests at the university's headquarters.