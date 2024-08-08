Amir Sends Written Message To Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Riyadh: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to his brother, HRH crown prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, regarding the strong fraternal bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to support and enhance them.
The message was received by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Majeed bin Rashid Al Smari, during his meeting today with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom Talal bin Farhan Al Anzi.
MENAFN08082024000063011010ID1108533817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.