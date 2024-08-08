Amir Sends Written Message To Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to his brother, HRH and Prime of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, regarding the strong fraternal bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to support and enhance them.

The message was received by HE Undersecretary of the of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Majeed bin Rashid Al Smari, during his meeting today with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom Talal bin Farhan Al Anzi.

