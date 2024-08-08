Businesses Allowed To Remain Open Till 1 AM In Telengana

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Aug 8 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, the Telangana has announced a new regulation allowing all shops and establishments in the state to remain open until 1:00 AM.

This policy, which excludes liquor shops, is expected to create additional employment opportunities and offer increased flexibility and convenience for customers.

The Retailers' Association of India (RAI) has welcomed this decision, viewing it as a crucial step towards stimulating economic growth and improving the retail environment.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI, expressed enthusiasm about the new hours.“Extended hours of operation are a win-win situation for consumers, businesses, and the government,” he said.

“This step allows consumers the flexibility to shop at their convenience. It will also boost tourism in the State and help create jobs. Particularly for the food and beverage industry, it will make restaurants across the state more vibrant. A vibrant retail environment is critical to economic growth.”

Additionally, the government has approved 24x7 delivery and take-away operations for restaurants, further enhancing the state's attractiveness as a commercial hub. This is expected to positively impact the food and beverage sector, making it a more dynamic part of the local economy.

The new regulation follows previous efforts by the RAI to work with the Telangana Government on implementing 24x7 store operations, as outlined in a notification issued last year.

Despite the notification, local police authorities had occasionally failed to recognise the new rules, leading to inconsistent enforcement and early closures.

RAI's efforts are part of a broader campaign to align with state governments like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, which have adopted similar policies.

The organisation has been advocating for the adoption of a State Retail Trade Policy to support 24x7 operations, which it argues is crucial for the continued growth of India's retail sector.

With the retail industry projected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2032 and accounting for over 10 per cent of the country's GDP, such measures are seen as vital for maintaining momentum in one of India's largest and most significant economic sectors.

The RAI remains hopeful that the Telangana Government will soon extend these hours to 24x7 operations across all establishments, further supporting the sector's growth and vibrancy.

(KNN Bureau)