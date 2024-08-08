Onosys Partners With Winking Lizard Tavern To Provide Digital Ordering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winking Lizard Tavern, a growing regional restaurant brand that "specializes in all things food and beer", and Onosys, a premier enterprise for restaurant digital ordering, today announced their partnership to elevate its off-premises guest experience.

The project was recently completed in June. It primarily focused on developing an intuitive and seamless off-premises guest experience for Winking Lizard Tavern. The digital ordering solution leverages an integration with the point of sale to sync product data and information. To create a seamless operational experience, the solution includes integrations for payments processing, and Google Analytics.

"We are already seeing the impact of the new online ordering platform as we see an increasing number of guests ordering online versus calling the restaurant. We have also seen a much more seamless experience for our kitchen and operations team. It has significantly reduced the number of calls that I receive from restaurant locations regarding issues with online orders." Angela

Wharton, IT-POS Administrator, Winking Lizard Tavern.

Winking Lizard Tavern will continue to work with Onosys to evaluate additional tools and solutions that will further enhance their off-premises offerings with a goal to provide an intuitive and seamless guest experience while reducing operational friction.

"Considering a good majority of our employees are located in northeast Ohio, Onosys loves to work with local brands. We value our relationship with the Winking Lizard Tavern team and enjoyed helping them significantly improve their digital ordering solution for their guests while reducing operational friction." Chris Anderle, President, Onosys.

About Winking Lizard Tavern

Since the first Winking Lizard Tavern opened in 1983, this locally owned Northeast Ohio establishment has grown to fifteen locations and is a common gathering place for people of all ages. For most guests, it's their "favorite neighborhood joint" for burgers, wings, pizza, and award winning, house smoke ribs. For others it's their Tour of Beers offering and great customer service. At the heart of their success is their commitment to quality, consistency, and passion for "all things food and beer."

About

Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Pizza Ranch, Giordano's, Mr. Hero, and Jack's Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing a fully integrated custom web-based ordering, marketplace order injection and dispatch solution with a high touch approach.

