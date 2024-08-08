(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of another Class A+ Southwest Florida multifamily property – Tropia Wellen Park. The seller was Davis Development – a nationally recognized developer based out of Atlanta, GA. This is JBM®'s second transaction with the Davis Development team in just two years.
JBM Brokers the Sale of Tropia Wellen Park in Venice, FL (Sarasota MSA)
Tropia Wellen Park is a brand new, class A+, 2023-built, 3-story, elevator serviced property that sits on 13.6 acres +/-. The community has an affluent tenant base with an average household income of $176K+ and features tremendous walkability to nearby restaurants in Downtown Wellen.
Amenities
The Property offers an ultra-modern amenity package, including a resort-style pool, covered outside pavilion with TVs, two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, as well as garages and storage units available for rent. The 15K+ SF clubhouse includes a demonstration kitchen, private offices, billiards, golf simulator, movie theater, Luxer One package lockers, and two rentable guest suites.
Units
Units are comprised of luxurious interiors with open-concept floorplans averaging 1,070 SF. All units possess upscale wood finish flooring throughout, spacious walk-in closets, and screened-in balconies. The fully equipped, chef-inspired kitchens feature white quartz countertops, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, modern flat-panel cabinetry with built-in wine racks, under cabinet lighting, designer tile backsplash, undermount single-basin stainless steel sinks with pulldown gooseneck faucets, and USB ports. The spa-inspired bathrooms feature white quartz vanities, framed mirrors, double-sink vanities and glass walk-in showers in select units.
Location
Tropia is located within Wellen Park, an 11,000-acre master-planned community that serves as a premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination for residents. Wellen Park is ranked as one of the best-selling master-planned communities in the entire U.S. and is zoned for A-rated schools. It has tremendous visibility and connectivity located directly along US Highway 41 with a Publix less than half a mile away.
About JBM®
JBM® holds a 70%+ market share across Southwest Florida and is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida . JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 169,000 units.
