From AI To DNN: Starkey Shares A Deep Dive Into Hearing Technology

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 -- Starkey, a global leader in hearing technology, presents a new episode of the Starkey Sound Bites podcast featuring Chief Hearing Officer Dave Fabry

and hearing veteran Doug Beck, host of the Hearing Matters podcast . In this episode, they take a deep dive into hearing technology, to help hearing providers incorporate new into practice and improve patient results.

The discussion, held between two thought leaders and industry veterans with more than 80 years combined industry experience, delves into Starkey's industry-leading innovations, from artificial intelligence (AI) to deep neural networks (DNN), and it explores how these advancements are enhancing the lives of patients. Starkey was the first company to incorporate AI in hearing aids with sensors, and Starkey's latest product line, Genesis AI , has taken that computational power to a whole new level, resulting in more true-to-life sound than ever before.

"At Starkey, we're proud to be the industry leader in innovation," said Dr. Fabry. "With that leadership comes a responsibility to make sure hearing providers understand WHAT the technology is doing and feel comfortable and confident using that new technology to optimize patient outcomes. This podcast episode is one of many ways we at Starkey are working to support hearing practitioners in their day-to-day operations."

The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. For more information about the Starkey Sound Bites podcast and to listen to the latest episode, click here .

To learn more about Starkey's latest hearing aid technology, visit Starkey .

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin

in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by

President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide.

Learn more at starkey.com.

