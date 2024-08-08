Youtube Shuts Down Across Occupied Crimea - Media
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) YouTube is repeatedly down all across the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"YouTube has stopped working everywhere in Crimea, local residents say," the report reads.
It is noted that YouTube does not work via both landline and mobile internet. The YouTube app on TVs does not respond either.
At the same time, as reported by the Crimea residents, access to YouTube remains available via the VPN.
It is reported that the cell operator Khvylia had YouTube available until 8:00 local time on August 8 before it went down.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the attempt of Russian authorities to slow down YouTube affected a banking payment system and some social networks.
