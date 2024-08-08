AUXLY TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF )

(" Auxly " or the " Company ") announced today that it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday August 15, 2024, before the markets open.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love.

Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

