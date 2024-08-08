Russian Troops Shell Central Kherson On Thursday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of August 8, Russian shelled neighborhoods of the central district of Kherson.

A showing the aftermath of the shelling was posted on by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"Today Kherson woke up once again from enemy attacks. At dawn, the occupiers opened fire on residential buildings in the central part of the city," Prokudin said.

According to him, the enemy hit a multi-storey building, destroying one apartment and damaging several others.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled central Kherson on the night of August 7, hitting an apartment block. A 74-year-old woman was injured.