Vaidam Health Hosting Infertility Medical Camp In Lusaka

A Step Towards Parenthood for Zambian Couples - Opportunity for Expert IVF Consultations in Lusaka on August 12th & 13th 2024

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attention, couples seeking help with conceiving or infertility! Vaidam is hosting a two-day medical camp on August 12th and 13th, 2024, at St. Johns Medical Centre, Woodlands, Lusaka. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to receive expert guidance from a top Indian IVF specialist.Vaidam Health is a leading that helps patients connect with top doctors and hospitals around the world. As part of our ongoing efforts to bring advanced treatments to Zambia, we are excited to announce this medical camp.At the camp, renowned IVF Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr. Neha Gupta, will provide consultations to couples struggling with infertility. Dr. Gupta's expertise covers many issues such as recurrent pregnancy loss, blocked fallopian tubes, In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), pelvic inflammatory disease, low ovarian reserve, uterine cysts, fibroids, endometriosis, unexplained infertility, and ovarian cysts. This camp offers hope for many families wanting to have children.Mr. Pankaj Chandna, co-founder of Vaidam Health, said, "This medical camp will offer vital support to those needing help to grow their families. With this camp, we aim to provide important information and access to care, helping to address fertility issues in Zambia. This will be our fifth medical camp in Zambia since 2022, and we plan to hold ten camps each year to assist even more people with various treatments."This camp is more than just a local event; it is part of a global effort to educate patients, foster cultural exchange, build partnerships, and raise awareness and support. Join us and take a step toward a brighter future for your family.Contact us at +91-9971616131 to book a consultation with the best IVF specialist.About Vaidam HealthVaidam Health has a wide network of over 500 hospitals in countries like India, Turkey, and Thailand. We have helped more than 100,000 patients from over 125 countries. Vaidam Health offers consultations in many specialties, including oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, spine surgery, liver transplants, and more. Our team of over 150 employees ensures smooth medical assistance and comprehensive support for patients.

