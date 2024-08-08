AIR INDIA FLYING RETURNS MEMBERS CAN NOW EARN REWARD POINTS ON TICKETS TO LEGOLAND® THEME PARKS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 07 AUGUST 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, and Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based family entertainment, have entered a partnership, whereby members of Air India Flying Returns loyalty programme will earn Reward Points when they buy tickets to LEGOLAND® theme parks.

Air India Flying Returns members can earn up to 10 Reward Points per INR 100 spent across five participating LEGOLAND® locations, namely Windsor (UK), New York and California (U.S.), Dubai (UAE), and Malaysia.

To earn Reward Points, Flying Returns members simply need to book their tickets on

Designed specifically for families with children aged 2-12 years old, LEGOLAND® offers a great day out or the ultimate short-break experience. Each LEGOLAND® theme park features interactive family rides, live shows, building workshops, and fun-filled attractions, including Miniland areas reflecting iconic buildings and attractions from the Resort location – all built using the iconic LEGO® brick.

Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce, Air India, said: “This partnership enables families to create lasting memories at LEGOLAND® destinations around the world, while also earning valuable Reward Points towards future flights and travel experiences with Air India. Flying Returns is witnessing a rapid evolution into becoming one of the most attractive airline loyalty programmes globally, and this partnership is a yet another reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences to our loyal guests.”

Dominique Sidley, Global Sales Director Merlin Entertainments, wrote: “I am delighted to announce that Merlin Entertainments, the world's leading attraction operator, has extended its partnership with India's national carrier, Air India, to offer exclusive benefits to the 'Flying Returns' members. This partnership will allow the members to enjoy discounted access to our amazing LEGOLAND® Resorts across the globe, where they can experience the fun of LEGO and the playful thrill of theme parks. We’re delighted to celebrate the partnership becoming official, with the fantastic team here at LEGOLAND® Windsor. India remains a strategic market for us, and we are committed to providing the best entertainment options for the Indian consumers. We look forward to strengthening this partnership with Air India across our other attractions in the future.”



This announcement marks the latest step in the airline’s continuing effort to transform Flying Returns and comes as the airline enters a new phase of its ongoing five-year transformation journey.



In April this year, Air India overhauled Flying Returns, introducing a simplified new structure, more customer-friendly features, renamed tiers, and an updated identity for the programme. The revamped Flying Returns moves away from the legacy model of miles-based collection of points to a more equitable spend-based approach while offering members instant global status and privileges around the world.





MENAFN08082024005232011781ID1108530761