NAACP announces Religious Leadership Award for Hindu statesman Rajan Zed

(MENAFN- Aol) National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Reno Sparks has announced the Religious Leadership Award for distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed.



Patricia Y. Gallimore, President Reno Sparks NAACP and NAACP National Board Director, in an email to Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, wrote: “Your work in Northern Nevada and beyond, bringing people of all faiths, walks of life together in peace, love and harmony are being celebrated and recognized. I am proud to present the Religious leadership award to you.



Rajan Zed will be receiving this Award at the Reno-Sparks NAACP 76th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on August 24 in Sparks (Nevada), where he will also recite the invocation (opening-prayer) in Sanskrit, followed by English interpretation, from ancient Hindu scriptures Rig-Veda, Upanishads, Bhagavad-Gita.



Headquartered in Baltimore (Maryland), “founded 1909, the NAACP is the nation's first and largest grassroots–based civil rights organization”, with “over 2,000 volunteer-run branches nationwide”. “We are the home of grassroots activism for civil rights and social justice. We advocate, agitate, and litigate for the civil rights due to Black America”; it states.



Details of the picture attached: Rajan Zed (middle) with Patricia Y. Gallimore and Donald Gallimore, President and 2nd Vice President respectively of Reno Sparks NAACP.







MENAFN08082024006971015013ID1108530759