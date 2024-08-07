Biomednewsbreaks - Scorpius Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: SCPX) Releases Public Offering Pricing For Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scorpius Holdings (NYSE American: SCPX) , an integrated contract-development and organization (CDMO), has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering. The offering is comprised of 12,500,000 shares of common stock or prefunded warrants. Each share of common stock or prefunded warrant is offered at $1. According to the announcement, the company has estimated gross proceeds of approximately $12,500,000, before underwriting discounts and offering expenses are deducted; the proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate expenses. The company also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of common stock and/or prefunded warrants to cover any overallotments. ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Scorpius Holdings Inc.

Scorpius Holdings is an integrated large-molecule contract-development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell-therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, Texas. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN