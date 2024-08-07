Techmediabreaks Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Quarterly Earnings Report Highlights

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) , a leading company in the internet commerce industry, recently reported its quarterly earnings, aligning with the Zacks Consensus Estimate at

$0.48 per share, mirroring its performance from the previous year. The company's revenue for the quarter ending June 2024 was

$864.07 million, slightly up from the previous year's $829.55 million, and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.92%. This achievement marks the fourth consecutive quarter where Match Group has surpassed consensus revenue estimates, showcasing its consistent performance in a competitive market.

Despite these positive earnings reports, Match Group's stock has seen a decline of about 9% since the start of the year, underperforming when compared to the S&P 500's gain of 14.5%. This decline in stock performance, despite the company's solid revenue growth, highlights the challenges Match Group faces in the stock market. The company's future stock performance is now under scrutiny, especially with an earnings outlook and recent trend in earnings estimate revisions suggesting a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating potential underperformance in the near term.

Looking forward, Match Group is expected to achieve an EPS of

$0.57

in the next quarter on revenues of

$913.68 million, with the full year's consensus earnings per share projected at

$2.11

on

$3.55 billion

in revenues. These projections are critical for investors as they evaluate the company's potential for growth amidst the broader internet commerce industry's performance, which is ranked in the top 25% of over 250 Zacks industries.

On the trading front, Match Group's stock saw a slight increase of $0.14, or approximately 0.39%, reflecting the volatile nature of the stock market. The stock's trading range between $35.1 and $36.01 on the day of the report, along with its fluctuation over the past year from a low of $27.655 to a high of $47.81, underscores the stock's volatility and the broader market's fluctuating confidence in the internet commerce sector. With a market capitalization of roughly $9.23 billion and a trading volume of 1,058,830 shares, Match Group remains a significant player in its industry, despite the challenges it faces in enhancing shareholder value and navigating market expectations.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit



About Match Group

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Its global portfolio of brands includes Tinder(R), Hinge(R), Match(R), Meetic(R), OkCupid(R), Pairs(TM), PlentyOfFish(R), Azar(R), BLK(R), and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through the company's trusted brands, it provides tailored services to meet the varying preferences of its users. Match Group's services are available in over 40 languages to users all over the world.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN