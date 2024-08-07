Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Subsidiary Baymedica Releases Market Report For 2023 On“Minor Cannabinoids”

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The report explores the growth, competition, and consumer trends, for lesser known cannabinoids

The report highlights a 5.4% revenue increase in the edible for 2023, with total sales reaching $2.097 billion As consumer preferences shift towards edibles for their therapeutic effects and consistent experiences, the product landscape is set to evolve

With the increasing acceptance of cannabis use in society, the popularity of edibles-products containing cannabinoids that can be consumed as food or drink-has surged. While many consumers are familiar with edibles containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), known for its euphoric effects, or CBD (cannabidiol), recognized for its therapeutic benefits, there is a growing interest in edibles infused with non-intoxicating minor cannabinoids. These lesser-known cannabinoids offer unique properties and potential health benefits, driving significant market growth.

BayMedica, a subsidiary of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , specializes in rare cannabinoids, and has published a report on the expansion of the minor cannabinoid market in 2023. Link to a full copy of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN