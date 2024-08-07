Anker Unveils World's Most Durable USB-C Cable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Designed to Last Over 300,000 Bends and Provide Decades of Charging

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, is setting a new standard in durability and sustainability with the launch of its Anker Prime USB-C cable. Engineered to withstand over 300,000 bends and crafted with sustainable materials, this cable offers a more eco-friendly charging solution that will last for decades.The World's Toughest USB-C CableEngineered to withstand over 300,000 bends, this cable offers bending resistance more than eight times durability over competing products. While typical charging cables use only a few copper wires, the new Anker Prime USB-C cable is designed with 160 ultra-fine copper wires at its core. This bundle of copper wires, coupled with its new central symmetrical design, helps distribute bending force and reduces stress on the wire. The Anker Prime USB-C cable is built to last 300,000 bends, far surpassing traditional charging cables with 10,000 bends lifespan.Rugged on the Inside, Soft On The OutsideThe Anker Prime USB-C cable's middle layer is crafted from high-grade silicone, making it five times softer than standard cables and effectively prevent knots. Unlike regular wires that may use TPE (thermoplastic elastomers), this Anker Prime cable's silicone construction delivers both bend resistance and softness for a hassle-free user experience.Future-Proof Power DeliveryThe Anker Prime USB-C Cable is designed to support the evolving power needs of consumer devices. Providing up to 240 watts of power delivery with compatible chargers, this cable ensures that your devices will charge at full capacity, not just today but well into the future as more devices adopt USB-C high-wattage charging.Eco-Friendly by DesignAt last year's Anker Re[Charge] event, Anker committed to reducing plastic and becoming a more eco-friendly company. With the Anker Prime USB-C cable, Anker is supporting this commitment in three impactful ways:1. USB-C Standard Endorsement: Anker has long endorsed USB-C as the single mobile charging standard. Growing adoption of the USB-C standard is helping reduce the need for consumers to purchase multiple types of cables, dramatically cutting down on electronic waste which often ends up in landfills.2. Durability: By extending the lifespan of its new Anker Prime USB-C cable, Anker is helping reduce the frequency with which consumers need to purchase replacements. This design approach helps conserve resources and further reduces electronic waste.3. Using Recycled Materials: By using 100% post-consumer recycled materials in the outer layer of cable and product packing, Anker is helping reduce the environmental impact of its products."Our Anker Prime USB-C cable sets a new benchmark for durability and sustainability,” says Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker Charging.“Sustainability begins with the use of eco-friendly materials, but it also involves engineering products that are built to last longer. This approach helps reduce waste and conserve resources. Our commitment to design, innovation, and environmental responsibility is reflected in every aspect of this cable.”Key Product Details- Color: Black- Length: Available in 3 feet (0.91 meters) and 6 feet (1.83 meters)- Specification: Up to 240W (USB Power Delivery 3.1) and up to 480mbps (USB Data Delivery 3.1 Gen 2)Availability and Pricing Based on RegionAnker Prime USB-C Cables are available today on Amazon and Anker .US- 3ft for $29.99- 6ft for $34.99UK- 3ft for £19.99- 6ft for £22.99EU- 3ft for €24.99- 6ft for €29.99[1] The 300,000 bends figure is based on our internal lab testing and is also being independently verified by an external lab.About AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its“Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. For more information, please visit anker.PR Contacts......

Samir Mehta

Anker Innovations

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn