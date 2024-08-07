Media reports Kamala Harris choosing running mate

(MENAFN) In a pivotal move for the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, according to sources close to the process. The announcement, which is expected to be made formally at a rally in Philadelphia, marks a significant step in Harris's campaign as she seeks to solidify her position in the race for the presidency.



Harris, who took over the presidential candidacy from President Joe Biden last month, reportedly grew increasingly confident in Walz's candidacy during the final stages of the selection process. Insiders revealed to a news agency that the vice president was "stoked" about the choice, with one campaign source describing Walz as the "staff favorite."



Walz, who has served as the governor of Minnesota, is anticipated to bring a range of strengths to the Democratic ticket. His background as a military veteran and his steadfast support for key Democratic issues, such as abortion rights, are seen as significant assets. Associated Press sources confirmed that Walz's selection aligns with Harris's campaign strategy to reinforce the ticket's appeal to voters.



The choice of Walz has sparked reactions from various quarters. The Trump campaign swiftly responded with a fundraising email that criticized Walz, calling him “Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris.” This reflects the high stakes and contentious nature of the upcoming election.



Walz recently made headlines for his candid remarks about Trump and his running mate, Ohio Governor J.D. Vance, whom he dismissed as “just weird” during an interview on MSNBC. His outspoken nature and alignment with Democratic values are expected to shape the dynamic of the campaign as Harris gears up for the general election.



Harris’s formal announcement of Walz as her running mate is anticipated to energize her campaign and set the stage for the upcoming election battle against former President Donald Trump and his Republican ticket.

