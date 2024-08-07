Iranian leader promises response to Israel’s ‘crimes’

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Tehran will respond to what it terms as Israel’s "crimes and impudence," although the country does not aim to escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This statement follows the assassination of Ismail Hamiyeh, a prominent leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, who was killed last week during a visit to the Iranian capital.



Iran, along with Hamas, has accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination of Hamiyeh and has vowed to exact revenge. While Israel has not officially acknowledged or denied involvement in the incident, the Iranian government has made it clear that it views the act as a serious provocation.



In a meeting with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran does not intend to escalate the conflict further. However, he insisted that the Israeli "regime will definitely answer for its crimes and its impudence," reflecting Tehran's resolve to retaliate.



President Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Russia’s support of the Palestinian cause and highlighted the importance of strengthening Iranian-Russian relations. Shoigu affirmed Russia’s position, recognizing Tehran as a significant strategic ally for Moscow.



Meanwhile, the United States and Israel are reportedly preparing for a possible Iranian counterattack in response to the threats made by Tehran. According to an Axios report, the Biden administration is anticipating that an Iranian strike could occur within days. The report, citing two unnamed United States officials, notes that the Israeli military is on high alert, and United States forces have increased their presence in the region to counter potential threats.



This development underscores the heightened tensions in the Middle East, with both Iran and Israel preparing for potential escalation amid a volatile situation.

