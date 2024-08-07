Wednesday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's lineup includes exciting Copa do Brasil matches such as Palmeiras versus Flamengo and Grêmio against Corinthians.



The day's lineup also includes games from the International Friendlies, Brazilian Serie C, Leagues Cup , and more.

Where to Watch Today's Soccer Games Live

International Friendlies







2:00 PM - Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen - arsenal



3:00 PM - Lazio vs. Southampton - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:30 PM - Betis vs. Cádiz - ESPN 3 and Disney+

3:30 PM - vs. Al Ittihad - DAZN







7:00 PM - Bahia vs. Botafogo - Sportv and Premiere



7:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Athletico-PR - Sportv 3



7:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. CRB - Prime Video



8:00 PM - Palmeiras vs. Flamengo - Prime Video



9:30 PM - Grêmio vs. Corinthians - Globo and Prime Video

9:30 PM - Fluminense vs. Juventude - Globo, Prime Video, Sportv, and Premiere





7:00 PM - Ypiranga vs. Caxias - DAZN







9:00 PM - Los Angeles FC vs. Austin - Apple TV

9:00 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas - Apple TV







Palmeiras vs. Flamengo will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 8:00 PM.



Grêmio vs. Corinthians will be shown live on Globo and Prime Video at 9:30 PM.

Fluminense vs. Juventude will be available on Globo, Prime Video, Sportv, and Premiere at 9:30 PM.







No broadcasts scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th.





No broadcasts scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th.







7:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Athletico-PR - Copa do Brasil







