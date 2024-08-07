عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wednesday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


8/7/2024 7:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football lineup includes exciting Copa do Brasil matches such as Palmeiras versus Flamengo and Grêmio against Corinthians.

The day's lineup also includes games from the International Friendlies, Brazilian Serie C, Leagues Cup , and more.
Where to Watch Today's Soccer Games Live
International Friendlies


  • 2:00 PM - Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen - arsenal
  • 3:00 PM - Lazio vs. Southampton - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:30 PM - Betis vs. Cádiz - ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 3:30 PM - Inter Milan vs. Al Ittihad - DAZN

Copa do Brasil (Round of 16)

  • 7:00 PM - Bahia vs. Botafogo - Sportv and Premiere
  • 7:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Athletico-PR - Sportv 3
  • 7:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. CRB - Prime Video
  • 8:00 PM - Palmeiras vs. Flamengo - Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM - Grêmio vs. Corinthians - Globo and Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM - Fluminense vs. Juventude - Globo, Prime Video, Sportv, and Premiere


Brazilian Serie C

  • 7:00 PM - Ypiranga vs. Caxias - DAZN

Leagues Cup

  • 9:00 PM - Los Angeles FC vs. Austin - Apple TV
  • 9:00 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas - Apple TV

Key Matches and Broadcast Details

  • Palmeiras vs. Flamengo will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 8:00 PM.
  • Grêmio vs. Corinthians will be shown live on Globo and Prime Video at 9:30 PM.
  • Fluminense vs. Juventude will be available on Globo, Prime Video, Sportv, and Premiere at 9:30 PM.

Games Airing Live Today
Globo

  • 9:30 PM - Grêmio vs. Corinthians - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Fluminense vs. Juventude - Copa do Brasil

SBT

  • No broadcasts scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th.

Record

  • No broadcasts scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th.

Band
- No broadcasts scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th.
Live TV Broadcasts
Sportv

  • 7:00 PM - Bahia vs. Botafogo - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Fluminense vs. Juventude - Copa do Brasil

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM - Bahia vs. Botafogo - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Fluminense vs. Juventude - Copa do Brasil

Sportv 3

  • 7:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Athletico-PR - Copa do Brasil

Online Broadcasts Today
Prime Video

  • 7:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil
  • 8:00 PM - Palmeiras vs. Flamengo - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Grêmio vs. Corinthians - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Fluminense vs. Juventude - Copa do Brasil

Disney+

  • 3:00 PM - Lazio vs. Southampton - International Friendly
  • 3:30 PM - Betis vs. Cádiz - International Friendly

DAZN

  • 3:30 PM - Inter Milan vs. Al Ittihad - International Friendly
  • 7:00 PM - Ypiranga vs. Caxias - Brazilian Serie C

Apple TV

  • 9:00 PM - Los Angeles FC vs. Austin - Leagues Cup
  • 9:00 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas - Leagues Cup

Wednesday's Soccer Matches: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN07082024007421016031ID1108526785


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search