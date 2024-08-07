President Murmu Accorded Warm Send-Off As She Departs Fiji

(MENAFN- IANS) Suva, Aug 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu received a warm send-off from Fijian Deputy Prime Biman Prasad at Nadi airport as she concluded her state visit to Fiji on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid her respects at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, which is one of the largest Hindu temples in the Pacific.

She was warmly welcomed by members of the Fijian Indian community at the temple.

This visit by the President was focused on further strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

On Tuesday, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, P. S. Karthikeyan, and other government officials at the airport as she arrived in Suva on the first leg of her three-nation visit.

Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', the highest civilian award in the country, upon the Indian President.

President Murmu expressed her gratitude for the conferment, saying it is a "reflection of the deep ties between the two nations." She also thanked President Katonivere for inviting her on her first visit to Fiji.

Later, addressing the Fijian Parliament, she reiterated India's commitment as a "powerful voice of the Global South" to climate justice, promising to push for climate finance and technology for developing countries.

"We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Fiji and other ocean states for climate justice," she added.

During her visit, she also announced new projects, including a Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital in Suva, to meet the needs of the Fijian people and the wider Pacific region.

President Murmu has now left for Auckland for a three-day state visit to New Zealand at the invitation of Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro.

She will hold bilateral meetings with the Governor General and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.