EAA Foundation Denounces Attacks On Schools In Gaza

Doha: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, condemns the recent by Israel on Al Nasr and Hassan Salama in Gaza, which have killed at least 30 people in the last two days.

The bombings are the latest in a series of targeted attacks on educational facilities serving as shelters for internally displaced peoples.

On Saturday August 3rd, Israeli forces conducted an on Hamama School which left at least 17 people dead. Earlier last week, another attack on Dalal al-Mughrabi school resulted in more casualties. The systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure and educational facilities are grave violations of international law, specifically the Geneva Conventions and UN Security Council Resolutions.

The consistent targeting of schools in Gaza threatens lives, increases vulnerabilities, and leads to significant short- and long-term trauma. It furthermore deprives children and youth of their fundamental right to education in safety and security. According to the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), the latest Education Under Attack Report 2024 has identified that attacks on education have increased globally by 20%, compared to the past two years, with Palestine identified as one of the countries with the highest numbers of attacks on education. Three schools sheltering displaced people were reportedly hit in 48 hours, resulting in

mass casualties, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense. Following these events, the Gaza Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces have so far targeted 172 shelters hosting tens of thousands of IDPs, including 152 public and UNRWA schools where more than 1,040 people were killed. Children in Gaza have been deprived of their right to education, to the extent that the Education Cluster has highlighted that 625,000 school children in Gaza have lost a full scholastic year.

Even during times of conflict, the right to education must be protected. The Education Above All Foundation urgently calls on the international community to give full effect to their obligations under international law to prevent attacks on education and to step up efforts to protect children and schools.

While preparations are being made to observe the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on 9 September 2024, EAA Foundation strongly calls attention to the importance of safeguarding education in times of conflict and promoting tangible action to protect students and schools worldwide.