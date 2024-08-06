Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A responsible source in the General Command of the Jordanian - Arab (JAF) said that the Southern Military Zone on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs using a drone on its western front.

The source said that through monitoring and follow-up, the rules of engagement were applied to the drone, causing it to retreat.



After conducting survey and inspection operations, a quantity of drugs was found and the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities.

The official reaffirmed JAF's commitment to using all available means to confront any threat to Jordan's national security.



