Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria Using Drone
Date
8/6/2024 11:25:32 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - A responsible source in the General Command of the Jordanian armed forces - Arab army (JAF) said that the Southern Military Zone on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs using a drone on its western front.
The source said that through monitoring and follow-up, the rules of engagement were applied to the drone, causing it to retreat.
After conducting survey and inspection operations, a quantity of drugs was found and the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities.
The official reaffirmed JAF's commitment to using all available means to confront any threat to Jordan's national security.
MENAFN06082024000028011005ID1108525239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.