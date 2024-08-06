Tuesday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



Central of Nigeria Supports Unity Bank and Providus Bank Merger

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) has approved a merger between Unity Bank Plc and Providus Bank Limited, providing support to enhance the stability of Nigeria's financial system and prevent systemic risks.







According to CBN's Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Sidi Ali Hakama, this support is vital for meeting Unity Bank's obligations and ensuring the operational stability of the merged entity.



The merger, backed by the CBN under the CBN Act, Section 42(2), aims to maintain depositor confidence and ensure the sector's smooth functioning without the severe issues faced by the recently liquidated Heritage Bank.

Angola Initiates a $500 Million Employment Fund

Angola has launched a $500 million National Employment Fund (Funea) to boost job opportunities through both public and private ventures.



Economic Coordination Minister José de Lima Massano explained that the fund will offer financial support to cooperatives, aiming to integrate new graduates and unemployed citizens into the workforce.



However, this effort is aligned with the National Employment Agenda, targeting a reduction in the country's high unemployment rate of 32.4%.



The fund is a strategic move to enhance economic stability and job creation across various sectors.

Mozambique, China, and Tanzania Strengthen Ties Through Joint Military Drills

Military forces from Mozambique, China , and Tanzania are participating in a joint exercise named 'Peace Unity 2024' in Tanzania, focusing on counter-terrorism operations.



The drills, which include both land and sea components, involve troops from China's People's Liberation Army. They aim to strengthen military cooperation and capabilities among the participating nations.



This collaborative effort marks a significant step in regional security enhancement and demonstrates the countries' commitment to combating terrorism together.

Liberia Tightens Security in Response to Protest Plans

In response to anticipated protests, Liberia has deployed riot police across Monrovia to ensure public safety and maintain order.



The increased police presence, especially around the headquarters of the opposition party, has sparked tensions.



Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman highlighted the deployment's importance in preserving peace and preventing potential disturbances during the protests.



This proactive measure reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and the stability of the capital amidst political challenges.

Finland Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for the Sahara

Finland has officially supported Morocco 's autonomy plan for the Sahara, regarding it as a serious contribution to the UN-led peace process.



This endorsement came during a meeting between Moroccan and Finnish foreign ministers in Helsinki.



Both countries emphasized the plan's potential to provide a lasting solution to the regional conflict, underscoring the importance of a political resolution that is acceptable to all parties involved.

Nigeria's Power Grid Failure Leads to Widespread Outages

Nigeria experienced significant power outages due to a partial collapse of the national electricity grid, affecting various regions.



The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the grid's systemic failure and is working towards restoring power.



This incident is the fifth grid failure in 2024, highlighting ongoing issues within Nigeria's power sector. It raises concerns about infrastructure reliability and the effectiveness of response measures to prevent future disruptions.

Financial Inflows Rise in Mozambique

Mozambique recorded a 3.6% increase in financial inflows in the first quarter of 2024, totaling $926.7 million.



This growth is primarily attributed to a 68.1% rise in the 'Other Investment' category. This increase occurred even as foreign direct investment in the extractive industries declined.



The positive financial trend resulted in an economic surplus, boosting Mozambique 's international reserves sufficiently to cover several months of imports. This development has strengthened the country's economic stability.

