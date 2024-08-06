Landmine: Armenian Legacy Impacting Security In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The landmine problem created by Armenia in Azerbaijani territory
is one of the bitter consequences of the long-standing conflict
between the two countries. During and after the Garabagh conflict,
Armenia significantly threatened regional security by planting
landmines on Azerbaijani soil and failing to hand over accurate
maps of mined areas to Baku. Notably, in February of this year,
Yerevan handed over mine maps to Azerbaijan, which were later found
to be inaccurate.
Mine victims in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is
actively conducting mine-clearing operations in Garabagh. During
the mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar,
Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli,
Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 280 anti-personnel and
87 anti-tank mines, as well as 8,086 unexploded ordnances (UXOs)
were found and neutralized from July 29 to August 4.
However, the absence of precise mine maps significantly
complicates and slows down these processes. At a press conference
in April this year, ANAMA Chairman Vugar Suleymanov stated that the
number of mine victims in Azerbaijan had reached 3,429. It is
important to note that 595 people lost their lives in these
incidents. Among the Azerbaijani mine victims, 357 are children and
38 are women.
The statistical figures announced in April continue to rise. For
instance, yesterday, 102 anti-personnel mines were detected and
neutralized in Lachin. However, it remains unknown where more mines
might be found in the future. This is because Armenia refuses to
provide accurate and correct mine maps to Azerbaijan, which is a
key priority for regional peace.
Armenia Continues to Violate International
Laws
It is no secret that Armenia has planted over a million mines in
Azerbaijani territories. As a result, Azerbaijan is one of the most
heavily mined countries in the world today. Yerevan's actions
grossly violate the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949, the
Second Protocol of October 10, 1980, the Convention on Certain
Conventional Weapons, and the 1999 Ottawa Convention on the
prohibition of anti-personnel mines.
Furthermore, according to international humanitarian law,
parties to a conflict must ensure the safety of civilians. After
the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan showed maximum humanitarian
treatment to Armenian families who later settled in Garabagh, even
offering them citizenship. Armenians who rejected the offer were
safely transported to Armenia. However, Armenia still endangers
civilian lives, making it difficult to restore peace in the
region.
Why Are the Mine Maps Inaccurate?
The unprofessional actions and failures of the Armenian Army
suggest that mines in Garabagh were not systematically planted, nor
were mined areas documented. It is evident that the Armenian side
planted mines unprofessionally and did not keep records. This is
why Yerevan has struggled to provide the true version of the mine
maps, ignoring Azerbaijan's demands. Another possibility is that
Armenia deliberately avoids peace and wants the tension in the
region to remain escalated.
It is no secret that, despite taking certain steps towards peace
in the region, the Pashinyan administration can still provoke and
obstruct peace talks with the slightest support from its backers.
The representation of a U.S. envoy in the Armenian army and the
allocation of 10 million euros by the EU to Yerevan were enough to
disrupt peace in the region. Armenia's current avoidance of peace
also delays the resolution of mine-related issues.
Lingering over reconstruction in Garabagh
The landmine problem seriously hinders ongoing reconstruction
and development work in Garabagh. Furthermore, under the
Azerbaijani government's "Great Return" program, it is planned to
return citizens to Garabagh. However, the landmine threat slows
this process, preventing citizens from safely returning to their
homes. Solving the landmine problem is crucial for accelerating
reconstruction work and ensuring the safety of citizens.
Resolving the landmine problem between Armenia and Azerbaijan is
a crucial step for restoring peace and security in the South
Caucasus. The international community must play an active role in
this matter and compel Armenia to provide the mine maps.
