Olympics: Arab Football Teams Compete For Bronze

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egypt and Morocco broke new ground in the men's Olympic at Paris 2024 by reaching the semi-finals for the first time. Despite the high expectations from the fans, they lost to France and Spain, respectively, and now aim for the bronze medal.

Egypt's defenders during the men's match against France at the 2024 Olympic Games

On Thursday (8), they will play in the bronze-medal match at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, before France face Spain for the gold medal at Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

France beat Egypt after extra time at Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. Spain cinched a 2-1 win over the Atlas Lions

Egypt participates in the Olympics under the leadership of Brazilian head coach Rogério Micale, who's been in the position since 2022. Fans expected the Egyptian team could run for the gold, as it defeated Spain 2-1 in the opening round. Egyptians also beat Uzbekistan and tied with the Dominican Republic in the initial stage. In the quarterfinals, the team beat Paraguay on penalties.

Morocco lost to Spain in the semifinal, despite having fired ahead in the first half and beaten current world champion Argentina in the opening round. In the opening round, Moroccans also won against Iraq and lost to Ukraine. In the quarterfinals, Morocco won 4-0 against the United States. Morocco's senior team had a miraculous run two years ago in Qatar, when they placed fourth, the best placement ever obtained by an African team in the tournament.

