AP Energy Minister Invites Nris To Invest In State's Renewable Energy

Speaking at a virtual meeting with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the United States, Kumar painted a picture of a state primed for and eager to capitalise on its unique geographical advantages.

"No other state in India can match Andhra Pradesh's strategic location and natural resources," Kumar declared, urging entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities presented by the state's pro-business climate.

The minister's confidence stems from the politically stable government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, which he claims is fully equipped to provide the necessary infrastructure and support for incoming industries.

Kumar didn't mince words when addressing the state's recent industrial challenges, acknowledging that the previous administration's policies had deterred potential investors and led to the cancellation of several investment agreements.

However, he assured the NRI community that the current coalition government is determined to turn the tide.

"We are on the cusp of introducing the nation's most progressive industrial policy for the next five years," Kumar revealed, hinting at sweeping reforms designed to restore investor confidence and streamline business operations in the state.

The Energy Minister placed particular emphasis on the power sector, extending a warm welcome to investors interested in renewable energy projects, especially in solar and wind power.

Kumar criticised the previous government's approach, which he claimed had ignored valuable input from industry associations such as the National Solar Energy Foundation, Indian Wind Power Association, and ASSOCHAM.

In contrast, he stressed that the current administration is keen on fostering dialogue and incorporating industry expertise into its policy-making process.

Underlying these ambitious plans is the government's commitment to job creation. Kumar reiterated the coalition's campaign promise to generate 20 lakh (2 million) jobs, positioning this goal as a cornerstone of their economic strategy.

"Our focus is not just on attracting investments, but on ensuring these investments translate into meaningful employment opportunities for our local youth," he stated.

