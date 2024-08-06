Chinese Researchers Advance Humanoid Robot Facial Expressions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chinese researchers have developed a new algorithm to create more natural and detailed facial expressions in humanoid robots, potentially enhancing human-robot interaction.

The research, led by Professor Liu Xiaofeng at Hohai University in Jiangsu province, aims to improve emotional engagement between humans and robots. The team's algorithm is designed to give robots more lifelike facial expressions, which could expand their practical applications across various fields.

By enhancing the emotional capabilities of humanoid robots, the researchers believe they can increase the robots' value and effectiveness as tools to assist humans in a wide range of tasks.

The research was reported by CGTN, a partner of TV BRICS .