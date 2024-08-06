Age Reversal Is On Stage At Raadfest 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the speakers of RAADfest 2024 in Anaheim, CA from September 5 - 8!

RAADfest is the largest super longevity event in the world focused for a general audience.

RAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death fest)

Science and inspiration at the cutting edge of longevity.

- James Strole, Director of RAADfest and Executive DirectorANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While the world debates the possibilities of age reversal, RAADfest 2024 will demonstrate the reality that is right now. Bringing together an elite lineup of scientists, clinicians, and thought leaders from around the world, RAADfest is the largest super longevity event in the world focused for a general audience.At RAADfest, age reversal is personal. In one instance, a team of practitioners will present the mother of one of the doctors, to demonstrate the impact of gene therapy on reversing her aging. In another example, Dr. Greg Fahy, Chief Scientific Officer at Twenty-First Century Medicine, will share most current updates on hi TRIIM-X clinical trials, which have demonstrated measurable reversal of epigenetic aging in adult humans. Dr. Fahy is himself part of the trail.“RAADfest is about bringing together people, technology, and inspiration to help educate and inform people on how they can best take charge of their longevity,” says James Strole, Director of RAADfest and Executive Director.“It's the biggest revolution in human history and the revolution is now. That's our message to all our participants and to the world.”This will be the ninth annual RAADfest (which stands for the Revolution Against Aging and Death) presented by the not-for-profit Coalition for Radical Life Extension . And it will be the most immersive ever with breakout labs on a range of topics including Women's Longevity, Personalized Medicine, Brain Longevity, and Longevity Lifestyle. In addition, the main stage will feature renowned speakers such as longevity leader Bill Faloon, Stanford professor and AI entrepreneur Dr. Ronjon Nag, gene therapy advocate Liz Parrish, inventor and surgeon, Dr. Vincent Giampapa, and bio hacker Dave Asprey among many others.RAADfest is also home of RAADcity the premier anti-aging and age reversal products and services expo. At RAADcity, participants can learn and explore in hands on demos the best in consumer offerings from top global longevity companies, clinics, and brands.Coalition for Radical Life Extension is committed to advancing the interests of all stakeholders in the super longevity ecosystem. We do this through public policy advocacy, education, awareness campaigns and community building. The Coalition is the presenter of RAADfest, the largest super longevity event in the world. We provide critical connection to our members and member organizations, enabling and accelerating collaboration between researchers, entrepreneurs, advocates and the general public.

