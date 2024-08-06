Fizen Technology Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FizenTM, leading IT MSP and SAAS organization, receives SOC 2 Type II Audit

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FizenTM , today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving certification across all five Trust Services Criteria – Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.



“Earning the SOC 2 Type II audit represents a major milestone for Fizen and underscores our unwavering dedication to implementing rigorous security controls and safeguarding our customers' valuable data,” said Ikwo Ibiam, Chief Executive Officer at FizenTM.“In today's landscape of increasing cyber threats, our clients can take comfort in the knowledge that FizenTM's systems and processes have been meticulously examined and found to meet the highest industry standards.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

“We are extremely proud of our team for achieving the SOC 2 Type II audit, which serves as a powerful validation of our commitment to security and customer trust,” added Sean Kennedy, VP of Product Development.“As we continue to expand our global customer base, maintaining industry-leading data protection standards is of paramount importance. This audit reinforces our position as a trusted cloud solutions provider.”

The SOC 2 Type II audit further cements FizenTM's reputation for delivering innovative yet secure cloud software solutions that empower enterprises worldwide.

FizenTM

FizenTM is a B2B IT Outsourcing and Technology Partner . Specializing in hosting and maintaining financial and accounting platforms. They offer MSSP services such as SIEM Logging and Network Monitoring , and API Integrations . Their resource model facilitates exceptional IT Support. Not only the day-to-day operational needs of a business, but to allow for deeper ongoing partnerships. They are IT practitioners that strive to deliver real solutions for their customers.

FizenTM has recently released, VerifyTM , a SAAS product that empowers you to verify customer identities, conduct risk assessments, and monitor suspicious transactions, thereby minimizing the risk of financial crimes and fortifying your institution's integrity. ​

