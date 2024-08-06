Hotel Payment Authorization Made Simpler Than Ever

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) itilite is excited to launch a solution for authorization for hotel payments. With this, managers are now able to spend time on more important things, and travelers are able to enjoy a seamless travel experience.



Credit Card authorization has been an issue for "pay later" hotel bookings. Companies that prefer to pay for employees' travel using a central company card have to go through the tedious, time consuming and archaic process of authorization. 25% of the employees have rated this process highly frustrating. Therefore, some companies are forced to use 3rd party vendors to avoid wasting time with hotel payment authorization. With this launch of credit card authorization for hotel payments, users are now able to do everything on a single platform from booking flights, hotels, car rentals to payments and authorizations.



A lot of corporate travelers whose hotel is booked using a central company card are denied entry due to delay in or failure of credit card authorization. This feature ensures that the credit card authorization reaches hotels even before the traveler which ensures a smooth check-in and eliminating out-of-pocket spends. Additionally, companies can eradicate fraud by limiting the card exposure by using a one-time virtual card and calling out suspicious transactions on time.





