Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces New Apple-Inspired Menu Additions To Help You Forget About Pumpkin Spice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring a Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake and

Hashbrown

Casserole Shepherd's Pie, the New Menu Items Deliciously Incorporate Sweet and Savory for the Season

LEBANON,

Tenn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As pumpkin spice fatigue abounds,

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is declaring apple the go-to flavor for fall with an array of new apple menu additions inspired by its signature fried apples. Starting today, guests can enjoy four brand new items showcasing apples including the Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake, Southern Apple Cobbler ,

Granny Smith Apple Mimosa and Granny Smith Apple Tea. Alongside the apple offerings, a new savory Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie is now available, giving guests more craveable comfort food options to welcome in the fall season.

Just in time for fall, Cracker Barrel's new Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake, features thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling, guests' favorite signature fried apples and a brown sugar streusel, topped with warm Butter Pecan Syrup and a choice of thick-cut bacon or smoked sausage.

New Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie includes slow-simmered pot roast in a savory sauce with carrots, peas and mashed potatoes topped with a griddled hashbrown casserole crust and sour cream. Served with a choice of hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Cracker Barrel's new Southern Apple Cobbler features warm cinnamon apples topped with a flaky buttery crust and finished with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy Cracker Barrel's new Granny Smith Apple Mimosa featuring sparkling wine with a sweet and refreshing Granny Smith apple puree.

According to Datassential , 87% of consumers love or like apples, yet seasonal apple-infused dishes are showing up less on menus nationwide*. The star of Cracker Barrel's fall menu, the new Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake , features thick-cut country bread

soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling, guests' favorite signature fried apples and a brown sugar streusel – the perfect, delicious dish for those seeking to fulfill a sweet apple craving this season. Each Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake is served with warm Butter Pecan Syrup and a choice of thick-cut bacon or smoked sausage, creating a delectable and indulgent dish.

"As autumn approaches, guests are seeking flavors beyond the standard pumpkin spice and we know they're ready for warm comfort food to accompany cooler temperatures outside," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Communications, Julia Perry. "Cracker Barrel's fall menu is equipped to meet both of those needs. Our new Fried Apple French Toast Bake, inspired by our signature fried apples, and savory Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie, a new twist on our beloved hashbrown casserole provides guests the delicious flavor and comfort they're craving more than ever this season."

Here is a round-up of Cracker Barrel's new savory and sweet seasonal menu additions, available now:



NEW Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie: Simmered, fork-tender pot roast in a homestyle gravy filled with carrots, peas, onions, celery and mashed potatoes, topped with a griddled hashbrown casserole crust, finished off with a dollop of sour cream. Each pie is served with hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.



NEW Southern Apple Cobbler: Featuring warm cinnamon apples topped with a flaky, buttery crust and finished with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel. Guests can enjoy for a limited time until Oct. 20.

Apple-Infused Beverages: The NEW Granny Smith Apple Mimosa ** features sparkling wine with a sweet and refreshing Granny Smith apple puree . For a non-alcoholic beverage, the NEW Granny Smith Apple Tea is a refreshingly sweet Granny Smith apple puree blended with signature iced tea for a taste of fall. The non-alcoholic option also comes with bottomless refills; both are available for a limited time until Oct. 20.

Rounding out the fall lineup, Cracker Barrel is bringing new additions to the popular Daily Dish Lineup. Providing hearty options for dinner throughout the week, guests can now find even more options with Chicken n' Rice on Mondays, Southern BBQ Ribs on Saturdays and Pot Roast on Sundays.

To stay up to date on Cracker Barrel's latest offerings and start earning Rewards for trying these new menu additions, please visit CrackerBarrel/about-rewards.

Cracker Barrel on Instagram , TikTok

and visit CrackerBarrel

to order online or learn more about the seasonal menu items.

*Source: Datassential SNAP "apple prediction" trend research retrieved July 29, 2024.

**Prices and item availability may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in

Lebanon, Tenn.,

Cracker Barrel

and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual

Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit

CrackerBarrel .



