Passage Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Canaccord Genuity 44 th Annual Growth conference
Format: Management will participate in a presentation and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
15 th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Format: Management will participate in investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Location: New York City, NY
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio's website at investors.passagebio.com . A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio's lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.
To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: .
