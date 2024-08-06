Myanmar exports more than 1M tons of maize to international markets in Q1

(MENAFN) In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, Myanmar made notable strides in its agricultural exports by sending over one million tons of maize to international markets, earning more than 265 million U.S. dollars in revenue, according to a report by a state-run news agency released on Tuesday.



The export data for the quarter shows a robust and consistent performance: Myanmar shipped over 390,000 tons of maize in April, followed by over 370,000 tons in May, and more than 390,000 tons in June. These figures underscore Myanmar's strong maize production capabilities and its ability to maintain a steady supply for export.



China and Thailand have emerged as the major importers of Myanmar's maize. The grain is exported through a combination of maritime routes and border trade channels, reflecting Myanmar's strategic trade relationships and its effective logistics network for reaching these significant markets.



Maize cultivation in Myanmar is widespread, with key production areas including Shan, Kachin, Kayah, and Kayin states, as well as the Mandalay, Sagaing, and Magway regions. The country's maize is grown across three distinct seasons—winter, summer, and monsoon—allowing for a continuous cycle of production and ensuring a steady supply of this vital crop throughout the year. This multi-seasonal approach supports Myanmar's ability to sustain high export volumes and meet the demands of international buyers.

