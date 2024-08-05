Longevity Couture's Ultrahytm Achieves Industry-Leading Certification From H2 Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Longevity Couture, a pioneer in luxury wellness technology, proudly announces that its flagship product, the UltraHyTM hydrogen water bottle, has been officially certified by H2 Analytics, the leading U.S. laboratory for hydrogen testing. This certification confirms that UltraHyTM produces an industry-leading hydrogen concentration of 6210 ppb (parts per billion), setting a new standard in the for hydrogen water bottle products.H2 Analytics, renowned for its precision and expertise, utilizes advanced gas chromatography to measure the hydrogen concentration in water products. This method, currently the only one authorized by the International Hydrogen Standards Association (IHSA), ensures the highest level of accuracy and reliability. The certification from H2 Analytics underscores the superior performance of UltraHyTM, making it a standout product in the hydrogen water market.“This certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Ivan Simetovic, Founder and CEO of Ultrahealth Technologies, the parent company of the Longevity Couture brand.“We have always believed in the transformative power of molecular hydrogen for enhancing health and longevity. Now, with H2 Analytics' certification, our customers can be even more confident that they are receiving the highest quality hydrogen water on the market.”H2 Analytics is a reputable testing facility approved by the IHSA, equipped with state-of-the-art gas chromatography tools. They provide comprehensive testing and certification services, ensuring that hydrogen water products meet stringent performance and safety standards. More information about their methods and affiliations can be found on their website.The UltraHyTM bottle is designed for those who seek to elevate their hydration experience, offering a potent tool for combating oxidative stress and inflammation, boosting energy levels, and supporting overall cellular health. The certification by H2 Analytics underscores the reliability and effectiveness of UltraHyTM, reinforcing its position as a leader in the hydrogen water market.About H2 AnalyticsH2 Analytics is the foremost authority in hydrogen water testing and certification in the United States. Their laboratory uses advanced gas chromatography and is affiliated with the International Hydrogen Standards Association (IHSA), providing the industry with trusted benchmarks for product performance.About Longevity CoutureLongevity Couture, a brand by Ultrahealth Technologies, merges luxury with cutting-edge health technology. Focused on enhancing wellness and longevity, Longevity Couture offers premium products designed to elevate the standards of health and beauty. The UltraHyTM hydrogen water bottle is the brand's flagship product, combining sophisticated design with scientifically backed health benefits.

