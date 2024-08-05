QNB Group Official Bank Of Conteq Expo24

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group will be the official of ConteQ Expo24 and Aguas de Valencia and Traffic Tech (Gulf) the silver sponsors, it was announced Monday at a signing in ceremony at the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) headquarters.

ConteQ will be held from September 16-18 at Qatar National Centre under the patronage of the HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

At the signing ceremony, engineer Salem al-Shawi, chairman of ConteQ Expo24 organising committee and Technical Office manager at the Ashghal, welcomed QNB Group, Aguas De Valencia and TrafficTech as the partners and sponsors.

“The partnership reflects the contributions of companies in the construction sector by providing innovative financing solutions for projects and showcasing experiences in various areas of technology and latest practices in enhancing productivity, reducing costs and unskilled labour,” he said.

Heba Ali al-Tamimi, senior executive vice president, QNB Group Communication, said in a statement that QNB is pleased to be the official bank of ConteQ Expo 2024 noting that the event brings together industry leaders, professionals and innovators to discuss sustainable construction best practices.

"This participation will provide the bank with the opportunity to showcase innovative financing solutions for projects, supporting the exhibition's objectives of technological transformation and building sustainability in the construction and service sectors.

“QNB, the largest financial institution in Mena, is among the first financial institutions to support the Qatari economy, especially in the field of financing major projects and supporting economic development, as part of Qatar National Vision 2030."

Enrique Fernandez Martos, Middle East director from Aguas de Valencia, said: "The sponsorship aligns with our commitment to pioneering innovations and technologies in water cycle management.” Aguas de Valencia is the leading Spanish utilities company that expanded its operations to Qatar focusing on water management and infrastructure development.

Abdel Al Rahman al-Khatib, CEO of Traffic Tech (Gulf), said:“This event is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering tangible value to the community.”

ConteQ Expo is hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Ashghal. The event is organised by NeXTfairs for conferences & Exhibitions.

