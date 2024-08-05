Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. Launches ZSMILE User Experience Trial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERUSALEM, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DROR), an AI-based orthodontic company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner, today announced ahead of the commercial release of the ZSMILE platform, the launch of a user experience trial of its new revolutionary teeth straightening solution that is intended to be used while sleeping or discreetly at home.











The user experience trial for Dror's new AI-based orthodontic solution will involve a group of eligible patients, as well as orthodontists and dental professionals in Israel. The company's first-generation solution received the European CE mark in 2013 and FDA 510k clearance in 2020, demonstrating that the pulsating air system effectively straightens teeth similarly to traditional aligners. Beyond the clinical trials, this system has successfully treated over 250 patients in Israel and Europe.

Lee Haddad, CEO of Dror, stated, "Our goal with the usability trial of our second-generation solution is to understand how patients and doctors interact with the mobile application, remote monitoring, and patient management system that we developed. Over the past two years, we have designed this system to monitor patient treatment plan compliance in real time, providing essential feedback to both patients and doctors. We aim to make ZSMILE a pain-free, discreet solution that is easy to use and helps doctors scale their practice efficiently. Our mission is to provide millions of people a way to correct their smile without needing to have plastic in their mouth the entire day.”

The ZSMILE app is designed to be a companion for patients, allowing them to track their progress, schedule in-person and remote visits with their doctor, and receive encouraging feedback to remain compliant with their treatment plan. Patients can also use their smartphone's video capability to scan their smile weekly for doctor review. The ZSMILE patient management system is intended to assist doctors by using AI technology to review patient's scans, monitor progress remotely, modify treatment plans, schedule appointments, and provide access to ZSMILE orthodontic specialists. These specialists would be able to support general dentists and other dental professionals through the ZSMILE process.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep. The Company's ZSMILE solution is also intended to provide general practice Dentists as well as Orthodontists a way to grow their practice efficiently by offering a unique and scalable service.

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Dror to obtain funding; (ii) the ability of Dror to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iii) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (iv) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (v) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Dror's most recent periodic reports that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10‐K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q, and certain Current Reports on Form 8‐K. Dror assumes no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

