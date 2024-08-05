Ukrainian Gymnast Kovtun Wins Silver At Paris Olympics
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun has claimed a silver medal in the men's parallel bars event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The 20-year-old resident of Cherkasy scored a 15.500, Ukrinform reports.
This is the second olympics for Kovtun. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Ukrainian took 11th place in the men's individual all-around event and was seventh in the team competition.
Photo: Getty Images
