BB Seguridade Q2 2024: Profit Decline And Dividend Distribution Announced

On Monday, BB Seguridade (BBSE3) announced its Q2 2024 results, revealing a net of R$1.77 billion ($308 million).



This marks a 3.7% decline from R$1.84 billion ($320 million) in Q2 2023. analysts had anticipated a higher profit of R$1.936 billion ($335.8 million) based on a Bloomberg consensus.

Adjusted Financial Performance

Despite the overall decline, the adjusted net profit saw a 1.6% increase.



It reached R$1.87 billion ($325.2 million) after excluding an extraordinary item related to Circular Susep 678/2022.



Pre-tax and participation earnings grew by 1.7% year-over-year to R$1.87 billion ($325.2 million).







However, the combined financial result from BB Seguridade and its investments fell by 14% to $323.5 million.

Factors Influencing Financial Results

The financial performance of Brasilprev significantly impacted these results.



An 8.5 percentage point rise in the average update rate for liabilities of defined benefit plans was a major factor.



Additionally, negative market adjustments in investments further affected the financial outcomes.



A reduction in the average Selic rate also played a role. Nonetheless, an 8.2% increase in the combined average balance of financial investments across all group companies provided some relief.



During the first half of the year, BB Seguridade reported an 8.8% increase in non-interest operational results.

Detailed Segment Performance

Brasilseg issued R$3.75 billion ($652.2 million) in premiums. This marks a 4.8% decrease compared to Q2 2023.



The loss ratio for this period closed at 27.2%, down by 0.9 percentage points.



Brasilprev received contributions amounting to R$12.4 billion ($2.15 billion). This reflects a modest increase of 1.5%.



These results underscore BB Seguridade's challenges and resilience amidst fluctuating market conditions and regulatory changes.



The figures highlight the importance of strategic financial management.



They also show the impact of economic variables on investment outcomes. Monitoring these metrics remains crucial for stakeholders.

Dividend Distribution Announcement

BB Seguridade also announced the payment of interim dividends for the first half of 2024. This includes dividends prescribed for the first half of 2021.



The total amount to be distributed is R$2.7 billion. This equates to R$1.39090855697 per share.



The dividends will be paid on August 30, 2024. The shareholder position as of August 16, 2024, will be the basis for the distribution.



Shares will be traded ex-dividend starting August 19, 2024. The company noted that the dividend per share value might vary.



This could happen due to potential share buybacks under the repurchase program announced in August 2023.



Banco do Brasil will deposit dividend credits into the accounts of shareholders with shares at the bank. This will start from the distribution date.



BB Seguridade's recent financial disclosures and dividend announcements provide a comprehensive view of the company's current financial health.

