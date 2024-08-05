Israeli Occupation's Attack Kills Two People In South Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed on Monday in an Israeli forces' strike on the village of Meiss El Jabal, South of Lebanon, said a source.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli occupation drone carried out the strike, adding that another attack was by carried out by warplanes at dawn on the bordering village of Kfarkela.

Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza last October, the southern Lebanese border has witnessed daily military aggressions between the Israeli occupation forces and the resistance. (end)

