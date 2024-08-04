Dadu Camp To Explore Health, Wellness And The Environment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, part of Qatar Museums (QM), has announced the launch of a new summer camp.

It will be held in the 7th floor room at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, from August 13-15, from 9am to 12 noon, for children aged 6-8.

The camp will offer a creative and engaging activities designed to inspire children in the areas of and environment, and allow them to explore the world of art, unleash their creativity, and have fun while valuable skills.

The camp offers an experience that seamlessly blends learning and fun, and enhances children's cultural and heritage awareness as well as allowing artistic exploration through art and crafts.

Children will benefit from learning outside the classroom, in an interactive outdoor setting, as the camp offers activities and practical experiences to expand the child's understanding of the world.

As part of the QM's ongoing efforts to continue inspiring and educating children during the summer, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host a workshop on Learn about Muslim scholars on August 6 for those aged 11-16, from 3pm-5pm, at the MIA atrium. For details visit

The workshop will showcase the remarkable achievements of Muslim scientists.

During the workshop, children will be introduced to the journey of Ibn al-Haytham and other influential Muslim scientists and their inventions that continue to influence our modern world. For more details visit

