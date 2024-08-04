Two Policemen Killed In Attack On Judges' Vehicle In Tank

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Tank, unidentified assailants attacked a vehicle carrying judges on the Dera Ismail Khan Road. According to sources, two police officers were killed in the attack, while fortunately, all three judges remained unharmed.

The deceased officers have been identified as Constable Abdullah and Constable Samad, both from South Waziristan. During the attack, the assailants also took a double-cabin vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are actively searching for the attackers.