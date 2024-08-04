(MENAFN) Moscow has raised concerns that recent Ukrainian threats to target the Crimean Bridge might be strategically timed to influence the upcoming United States presidential election. Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made these comments during an interview with Izvestia on Saturday, suggesting that the timing of these threats could be aimed at affecting perceptions in the United States.



Zakharova's remarks follow statements by Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), who indicated that Ukraine is intensifying its efforts to destroy the vital Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia. Budanov's comments suggest that an operation could be planned within the next few months.



The Crimean Bridge has been the target of multiple attacks over the past year. In October 2022, a truck bomb, allegedly orchestrated by Budanov, damaged the bridge. This was followed by a Ukrainian maritime drone attack in July 2023, which resulted in several civilian casualties.



Zakharova condemned Budanov's threats as acts of "pure terrorism" and questioned the timing of these statements in relation to the United States election cycle, which culminates in November. She speculated that such threats could be intended to showcase Ukrainian resilience and justify further American financial support to Ukraine, potentially amounting to several billion dollars.



In the context of the United States presidential race, where incumbent President Joe Biden has withdrawn due to age and fitness concerns, the main candidates are now Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, the current Vice President. Zakharova criticized the United States role in Ukraine, asserting that America can only contribute to destruction rather than constructive development.

